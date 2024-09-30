Sorting of personal posts
-
This post is deleted!
-
Ah yeah, pushing on "POSTS" does it, although this isn't clear because there's no hint about a sorting feature - so "solved" but unintuitive
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
On your profile, your 10 best posts are shown first. Below it, 10 most recent posts are listed.
To see all your posts, then indeed clicking on the number of posts below your avatar takes you to the Posts page. Alternatively, you can get to the Posts and many other pages from the 3 dot menu on the right side of your profile.