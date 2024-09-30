How Do I Get a Feed Item Back Incorrectly Marked Spam?
Hello,
As I was watching a video from a youtube feed, I mistakenly hit the "J" key trying to step back, not realizing this is the "Mark as Spam" shortcut. The video disappeared from the feed list and I don't know where to find it to mark as not spam. Anyone know where to find it?
luetage
@Steve9000 Under “All Messages” visit the spam folder, there should be your feed. Right‐click and click “not spam.” I have no idea why we can even mark feeds as spam. Makes little sense. If the feed you subscribed to is sending you spam, the correct way of dealing with this is to delete the feed and forget about it.
@luetage Thank you so much for your reply. I never thought to look in the mail folder! I agree it doesn't make sense to mark feeds as spam, but maybe there is a use case for this. I just wish the "J" key wasn't used for this because I'm sure I will hit it inadvertently again many times since this is the YT skip back key.
luetage
@Steve9000 You can change keyboard shortcuts in
vivaldi://settings/keyboard/, including the one for marking a message as spam.