Crash when clicking download notification
-
When I download a file and click on the desktop notification that appears when the file download is completed, Vivaldi crashes every time.
Any thoughts on what might be happening? Should I try a fresh install?
-
@zulnov
Hi, you can try it but it doesn't change anything in your user profile which cause more often issues than the install.
Open Help > About and check where your profile folder "Default" is, rename it to "Default_bak" or something.
At next start Vivaldi create a new clean profile, close all tabs, don't change or install anything and test it there.
If this work something in your profile and/or an extension cause this.
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
-
Thank you for your response. I followed your suggestion of trying this from a new profile (following the steps you provided), and the issue still occurs.
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision d06e7120b40430a363f65c56b11d53faf3251326
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4169)
JavaScript V8 12.8.374.35
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/128.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@zulnov
OK, then your profile is not the reason.
Deleting the new created profile and rename the other one back to "Default" enables your original profile back.
I checked the bug tracker but cant find any actual reports.
Will check on Windows 11 later.
You can check if Vivaldi created crash dump files:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
-
Filed a bug issue reference VB-109992 with associated crash dump.
-
Just to add a bit further context while doing more testing of this issue: I am able to consistently reproduce this crash if the download is initiated through an external application.
The application appears to:
Open a new tab with the download URL
Download starts
Tab closes automatically
Then clicking on the download complete desktop notification causes Vivaldi to crash.
Not sure if this helps.
-
@zulnov
You can add this information in reply of the confirmation mail.
I cant confirm crash with simple file download, maybe I find a way to use an external app to test this.
I add some tags and a link here to the report.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin , thank you. I just gave some more details in reply to VB-109992 which could maybe help.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@zulnov An security app (antivirus, internet security) in use?
-
Nothing more than Windows Defender and sometimes a VPN.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@zulnov Does it happen with Vivaldi 6.9.3447.51?
Does it happen with every downloaded file type?
-
Yes, the same crash still happens.
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.51 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 182bbf0e4fdf8cd7876d2b24819fde3147f9af97
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4249)
JavaScript V8 12.8.374.36
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/128.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@zulnov Try uninstall/re-install with installer from vivald.com , in rare cases installation is broken.
-
I just did a fresh install (including wiping "browsing history" during uninstall) and the issue remains.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@zulnov Thanks for the log. Unfortunately, all it could tell us is that the crash was deep in Windows code (and the system notification dialog is a Windows dialog, not a Chromium/Vivaldi dialog), no Vivaldi code in sight.
Neither was one of our testers able to reproduce on Win 11.
It would be of interest, though, if you could test the Snapshot build we released yesterday. (may require some configuration)
-
Hi @yngve, I just updated to the snapshot that you provided (love the new design!) and the issue unfortunately persists.
Vivaldi 6.10.3483.4 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Revision 9fd1744a6fe0c99cf3d6c32fc7370e209f32c971
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4249)
JavaScript V8 13.0.245.12
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@zulnov OK
The information you have provided seems to indicate you trigger downloads from Outlook. Have you seen this when triggering downloads from other applications (example: Slack)?
-
File download is triggered through "Amazon Chime" in this case, but even if I copy the URL of the file and directly post in the address bar of Vivaldi (without clicking download from the "Amazon Chime" application), the crash still occurs. Maybe there is something about this URL that is causing a crash? (Seems odd).
[redacted]
For me Slack does a direct download within the application (no redirect to the default browser) so I'm not able to test. I don't know of another application that acts like Amazon Chime.
-
@zulnov
The link download notification open the file manager, no crash.
But I am on Linux at moment, can test later in Windows 11.
-
OK so I ran an experiment by installing the Chrome extension Download Notifier. This leads Vivaldi to show two desktop notifications, the native one followed by the one generated by Download Notifier.
Clicking the native one crashes Vivaldi.
Clicking the Download Notifier one triggers a callback to the extension asking if I authorize it to open the file, and it just opens.
I'm not sure what's going on with the native path for it to crash.
Are there any other Chrome based browsers other than Vivaldi that natively generate a desktop notification on download? Chrome and Edge don't without added extensions apparently.