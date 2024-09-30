find on page
UbiWanKsenobi
The “find on page” shortcut icon (clrl+F) is sorely lacking
I suggest adding it to the bottom “status bar”
Aaron Translator
@UbiWanKsenobi
Please try creating a custom button using Vivaldi's "Command Chains" based on the internal command "Find in page".
See: Help-Command Chains
UbiWanKsenobi
I don't understand how quick commands should work at all.
Apparently I forgot to mention that I use (control) only mouse.
I just want a search icon on the page in the “status bar”.
@UbiWanKsenobi
Look at the help page I gave you and just follow the steps.
UbiWanKsenobi
@Aaron
Got it now, thank you very much for your help.
@UbiWanKsenobi you are welcome
@UbiWanKsenobi
BTW. If you want to use your own button icon, see this page.