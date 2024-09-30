Autohide mainbar no longer working after update
Just came back from a short trip and after updating Vivaldi, one of my CSS modifications no longer works.
/* automate mainbar */ .address-top.tabs-top:not(:has(.toolbar-editor)) #main > .mainbar > .toolbar-mainbar { margin-bottom: -34px; background: var(--colorBg); /* Or any desired background color */ transition: margin-top .2s ease-out 0s !important;} #app:has(#browser > :not(#header):hover, #panels-container:focus-within) .address-top.tabs-top:not(:has(.toolbar-editor, .toolbar-mainbar:is(:focus-within, :hover, :has(.button-pressed)), .bookmark-bar:is(:focus-within, :hover))) .mainbar > .toolbar-mainbar:not(:hover):not(:focus-within):not(:has(.button-pressed)) { margin-top: -34px; transition: margin-top .2s ease-in .2s !important;} /* trigger zone */ .address-top.tabs-top:not(:has(.toolbar-editor)):not(.bookmark-bar-top) #main > .mainbar > .toolbar-mainbar::before { content:''; position: absolute; inset: 100% 0 -17px 0; background: #0000;}
Its purpose is to hide the mainbar/URLbar when it isn't in use and brings it back when I hover the mouse over it. I didn't produce this css edit myself so I don't know what it could be? did the selectors get renamed with the update?
mib2berlin Soprano
@zZB
Hi, if you know or find the thread it is better to post there, the author may have fixed it alredy.
Unfortunately, many developers do not write their username in the code, which would make it easier
Cheers, mib
I have had a couple versions of this mod that I have borrowed from multiple people but I think this iteration was from a guy named @dude99 and he said he would no longer be tinkering with it.
I don't primarily use Vivaldi so it isn't the biggest deal, I was just hoping to fix it just in case I returned to it in the future.
I found a solution for anyone who would want to use this in the future. I changed it to
/* automate mainbar */ .address-top.tabs-top:not(:has(.toolbar-editor)) .toolbar-mainbar { margin-bottom: -34px; background: var(--colorBg); /* Or any desired background color */ transition: margin-top .2s ease-out 0s !important; } #app:has(#browser > :not(#header):hover, #panels-container:focus-within) .address-top.tabs-top:not(:has(.toolbar-editor, .toolbar-mainbar:is(:focus-within, :hover, :has(.button-pressed)), .bookmark-bar:is(:focus-within, :hover))) .toolbar-mainbar:not(:hover):not(:focus-within):not(:has(.button-pressed)) { margin-top: -34px; transition: margin-top .2s ease-in .2s !important; } /* trigger zone */ .address-top.tabs-top:not(:has(.toolbar-editor)):not(.bookmark-bar-top) .toolbar-mainbar::before { content: ''; position: absolute; inset: 100% 0 -17px 0; background: #0000; }
and now it seems to work again.
Thank you for finding a solution here.
I have to admit, while I love CSS customization, I'm getting tired of having to go back and fix this every third or fourth update.