Vivaldi 6.9.3447.48-1 not starting
I tried reinstalling, running in safe mode and disabling gpu the same occurs, just the grey screen with the V on the middle and nothing more. Similar malfunction happend some often but self repaired, since last update just this.
[10979:10979:0930/084028.783130:ERROR:network_service_instance_impl.cc(608)] Network service crashed, restarting service. [10979:10979:0930/084028.981166:ERROR:service_worker_task_queue.cc(241)] DidStartWorkerFail mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli: 3 [10979:11007:0930/084032.003170:ERROR:registration_request.cc(291)] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT [10979:10979:0930/084038.674538:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Bookmarks cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674550:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Preferences cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674554:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Passwords cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674558:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Autofill Profiles cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674561:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Autofill cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674565:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Autofill Wallet cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674568:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Autofill Wallet Metadata cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674572:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Autofill Wallet Offer cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674575:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Themes cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674578:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Extensions cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674582:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Search Engines cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674585:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Sessions cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674592:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Apps cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674595:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] App settings cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674599:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Extension settings cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674602:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] History Delete Directives cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674606:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Dictionary cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674609:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Priority Preferences cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674613:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Managed User Settings cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674616:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Reading List cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674620:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] User Events cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674625:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] User Consents cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674629:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Send Tab To Self cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674632:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Security Events cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674636:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Web Apps cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674639:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Sharing Message cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674643:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] History cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674647:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Contact Info cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674650:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Saved Tab Group cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674656:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] WebAuthn Credentials cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674659:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Incoming Password Sharing Invitations cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674663:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Outgoing Password Sharing Invitations cryptographer error was encountered: [10979:10979:0930/084038.674666:ERROR:data_type_manager_impl.cc(36)] Notes cryptographer error was encountered:
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@dvtorres For a test, does it start with following shell command?
vivaldi --user-data-dir="/tmp/TESTVIV"
Thanks!
Yes it worked and let me sync but with same error message
Then closed and tried normal, didn't work
Then tried again the command and didn't work
Then reboot and try the command and worked
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Perhaps a hanging process was causing this or a system update fixed it after restart. Who knows.
And does Vivaldi start normally without the command now?
No, just with the command after reboot without any data but able to sync which is part solved. Just may be ideal beeing able to keep it syncronized, not manually doing it every time and no need of reboot if i close it but now i can use vivaldi again.