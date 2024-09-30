FLAGS | Crash
STARRCHRIS
CRASH when settings button or the v, if u have the favicon button is clicked while you have read aloud mode enabled in flags, causes settings not to open and crash the browser, before anything is said about the obvious appreciated but often infuriating things always said lol, yes everything is updated to the latest version of the snapshot vivaldi aswell as stable vivaldi, and its a reproduceable settings works fine, turn on read aloud mode or read aloud in background causes the crash, go back to flags turn read aloud mode off works completely fine again, please prob overworked devs of vivaldi fix this ASAP i want to recommend this to so many people, then have to stop myself cause thats the feature I could bring alot of non techies to vivaldi with if it didnt crash everything else lol
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi, Read Aloud is a Google feature, I don't think this work in Vivaldi.
Flags are experimental and not officially supported, so you cant report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker.