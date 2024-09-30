Printing questions
I got questions regarfing web pages printing on vivaldi v6.7. From my snapshots the pagese are sown in order but the printout are not and even got missing pages, Is this an known issue ?
mib2berlin Soprano
@taisheng
Hi, any reason why you use Vivaldi 6.7?
The Vivaldi team fixed hundreds of bugs since then and some was print bugs.
@mib2berlin ,
understood and thank you sir. I just try to prevent update unless it;s a must,
barbudo2005
Wrong, and if it does the same thing in Windows, doubly wrong.