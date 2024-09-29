Cannot add my Vivaldi Mail to both Apple Mail client and my Outlook Client
Yes, I am having a problem where I type in the correct specifications like the Imap and Smtp info for adding my Vivaldi mail account on both of these clients and somehow I either get an "Imap is not connect" or other error messages, does anyone encounter this problem before and if so, how can I fix this?
@Nemesis2699 your account was created before the reputation system for access was introduced, so you should have access. Check by going to https://webmail.vivaldi.net - if you can log in there, webmail is active for you.
I guess you need to set up an app specific password in your community profile account. See here for details (section "App passwords")
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/two-factor-authentication/
@WildEnte Also for that part, is it required to have 2 unique app passwords per different mail client or can I use the same one in all mail clients I use?
@Nemesis2699 I think the same password can be used in multiple clients.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Nemesis2699 @WildEnte
Hi, I can use my vivaldi.net account in Thunderbird, KMail, Outlook and K9 mail clients without an app password.
At least in the past, I use K9 and Kmail at moment.
Anything changed here?
Cheers, mib
@WildEnte It worked for my Outlook Client but my Apple Mail client for my phone isn't properly registering it. Maybe that it was on my end about the spelling for the new app password but I'll try a couple of times and see if this issue still persists on.
Nemesis2699
@WildEnte Ok it seems that I type in the right password since it's not giving me the "incorrect password" type of text but it is giving me the "Cannot Connect Using SSL" type message. Is it related to the servers of Vivaldi mail or is it on my part here? Also this only applies to Apple Mail and Outlook works perfectly fine now.
Ok for anyone who is looking at this post, if you are experiencing the same problem as I have here, then just follow what WildEnte has said and make an App password to solve this isssue. The same one can be used for multiple clients.
@mib2berlin Oh yeah good sir, if you are seeing this then the issue has been resolved by using the App Password and it applies to all clients if you are using a mail address tied to it. But for your case, I would not recommend to set your device to "forget" you email address if you want to avoid this issue in the first place.
yojimbo274064400
It is unlikely to be an issue where Two-Factor Authentication has not been enabled.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Nemesis2699
I don't use app passwords, just my Vivaldi account password but I don't have Two-Factor Authentication enabled.
@yojimbo274064400 Yeah you are right, just disabled both 2FA and the App password and everything is back to normal. But thanks for the insight.
alejandrolm
Just to confirm that creating and using an app-specific password solves the issues I was having with Apple email app after upgrading to iOS 18. My Vivaldi account had the 2-factor auth enabled but somehow it was never an issue with previous versions of iOS.