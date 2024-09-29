Delete Label - Not
On my system it appears that selecting a Mail folder label that does not contain any items can't be deleted.
To reproduce, it's pretty straight forward
In Mail select an empty label folder
From context menu, select <Delete>
Click <Delete> in popup
Return to label list
I have found the empty folder remains
How about you? TIA
@janrif works fine for me in snapshot 6.10.3468.4, I didn't test the stable build.
Does the label remain in the panel if you restart Vivaldi?
It seems to depend on the state of the frame; i.e. if it is set to float, it does not work. Moreover, the focus jumps to the next folder. With the frame set to no float, the folder is deleted as expected. I assume the the same behavior would result in Snapshot but haven't tested.
One added starter in this area is that Vivaldi sees TEST
the same as it does test as the same label.
yojimbo274064400
Issue is reproducible in stable and snapshot versions; floating panel is crucial step to reproducing.
@WildEnte @yojimbo274064400 Thank you for testing. Will you report as Bug or should I do that? TIA
yojimbo274064400
@janrif, best if you report so that updates are sent to your email address.
VB-110010