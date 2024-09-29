Privacy of vivaldi.net
How private is vivaldi.net? Does Vivaldi scan our emails the Google does?
Does Vivaldi keep a copy for its own archive of each email message we send and receive?
If the answer to both questions is NO, how do we know for sure? Just on the basis of trust?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Granite1 The answer is no. But if you don’t trust Vivaldi, don’t use it. Simple as that.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Granite1
Hi, the CEO of Vivaldi Jon S. von Tetzchner is in the browser business for 30 Years now creating Opera in 1995.
I never heard or read anything negativ about him or his business anywhere.
This is enough for me to trust the Vivaldi team.
There is also: https://vivaldi.com/privacy/browser/
Cheers, mib
@Granite1 said in Privacy of vivaldi.net:
Just on the basis of trust
You can trust them, but there is also the basis of law. They are located in Europe. If they did anything of the sort of stuff you are worried about, they have to state it in their privacy statement. Any shenanigans and they risk being closed down for violating the GDPR.
But as @mib2berlin said, Vivaldi's CEO is known in the industry fighting for protecting user privacy. Vivaldi is probably the most scandal free company (with 0 scandals. Hard to beat.)
@Granite1 As you asked about Vivaldi.net and email, see also
https://vivaldi.com/privacy/community-privacy-policy/
@luetage I did not state I don't trust Vivaldi. If that were the case I would not have bothered asking the questions here.
I just wanted to hear the answers from people like yourself.
@mib2berlin Thanks for your feedback. That strong record is a good basis for trust.
@TbGbe Thank you.
@WildEnte 0/zero scandals is hard to beat indeed.
Vivaldi team doesn't say anything about privacy features of Vivaldi Webmail. It means emails are stored in plain text on their server.
From their privacy policy for Vivaldi Community Services (Mail, Forum, etc):
Email messages are scanned by automated systems that allow us to detect malicious activity.
If a SPAM detection software can scan the messages, a human can too.
However:
- They do use TLS encryption while emails are in transit.
- The law requires them to be careful with accessing that data. And in the privacy policy they say that don't share personal data unless required by law.
Also, see a related topic:
How does Vivaldi mail compare to other popular email providers?
-
@vitalii1k I don't know how Vivaldi's server store mails.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@WildEnte They are stored unencrypted. Most mail servers are unencrypted. You can of course use PGP for all your important mail, in which case the server will have no choice but to save them encrypted. But good luck trying to get any of your contacts to deal with PGP.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@luetage Or use S/MIME encrypted mails But OpenPGP is better for non-business users as the certificates have not to be paid.
@vitalii1k Thanks for that input. You pointed out an important aspect.
This post is deleted!
@Granite1, you're welcome.
Also, you might find interesting the following facts from a study that examined the use of email at a university during 27 years:
"emails are sent in plain text by default" (in 2024 I'd say emails are STORED on a mail server in plain text by default cause TLS encryption while emails are in transit is common)
"We saw an exponential growth of the use of email between 1994 and 2020."
"Only 0.06% of emails were encrypted."
@vitalii1k Encrypted emails are best, of course, but they have a couple of drawbacks, as far as I can tell.
- I have a Proton account and a Tutamail account. But messages sent by those are only encrypted end-to-end when the other party is also using a Proton or Tuta account.
- You can encrypt emails from Thunderbird but you have to use that PGP tool, which is a bit of a hassle. Furthermore, you have to give the receiving party your public key, and that should happen in a different mail or using a different root.
IMO this is what is holding back email encryption, and I wonder if it is done on purpose.
-
@vitalii1k said in Privacy of vivaldi.net:
"Only 0.06% of emails were encrypted."
I used facebook's encrypted pgp notifications a few years ago. They used to come to my inbox. I filled in the public key in the fb settings beforehand - everything as it should be. Everything was fine with me, but one day.... fb stopped supporting encrypted notifications, explaining that... very few people use it. o-0
They may not have lied.