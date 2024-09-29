Good afternoon.

The attempt to use Ctrl+Leftclick to select multiple options from a dropdown-field in a <form/>, is rather cumbersome. More often than not, the whole range between the recently chosen and the currently clicked option is selected.

You can deselect the unwanted options immediately, but this is never necessary in any other Browser that I know.

I consider this a bug, but would like to be confirmed or proven wrong, before.

TIA