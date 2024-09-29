Can't open images in Vivaldi
Before Vivaldi update, I was able to open images (.jpg for example) from Windows Explorer on Vivaldi web browser. I couldn't anymore.
I was able to open images
How do you open a image in Vivaldi?
This works for me:
Hit Ctrl+O
In Explorer file dialog select the image
Hit Open button
Opens in Vivaldi
Tested with 6.9.3447.48 Win 11 23H2
o open images (.jpg for example) from Windows Explorer on Vivaldi web browser
You mean always open in Vivaldi when double-click in Explorer on image filename?
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
"Hit Ctrl+O" or "In Explorer file dialog select the image/Hit Open button/Opens in Vivaldi"
doesn't work for me.
Tested on 6.9.3447.48 (Stable channel) (64 bits) Win11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4249)
doesn't work for me.
Any error message? or what happens?
Nothing happens. No message.
It works with Brave browser for example
By chance did Image display become disabled?
@idariane Perhaps a broken Windows setting for file associations.
Try a reinstall of Vivaldi 6.9 Stable.
Download Vivaldi 6.9 installer
Run installer
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/install-the-vivaldi-browser/
And set to default browser
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/make-vivaldi-the-default-browser/
@DoctorG I did it and it works !
Thank you for your help
-
@idariane I guessed right that something was broken in installation.
Ah, good that re-install helped you
Enjoy browsing in WWW now