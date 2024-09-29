I'm awfully sorry if this is a known bug or has been reported already, but something changed in the last couple of weeks and I hope devs know about it since it hasn't been fixed in the last 3 or so updates:

I used to be able to select text with the cursor in the bookmark entry titles but not anymore. When trying to select text by dragging left or right it tries to drag the entire bookmark instead of text selection. Is this a bug or a new feature that can be disabled? Thanks in advance!