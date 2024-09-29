One of the recent updates bugged(?) out Bookmarks
-
internetexplorer
I'm awfully sorry if this is a known bug or has been reported already, but something changed in the last couple of weeks and I hope devs know about it since it hasn't been fixed in the last 3 or so updates:
I used to be able to select text with the cursor in the bookmark entry titles but not anymore. When trying to select text by dragging left or right it tries to drag the entire bookmark instead of text selection. Is this a bug or a new feature that can be disabled? Thanks in advance!
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@internetexplorer That is a known and confirmed issue with drag by mouse.
As workaround try cut and paste of text, move text cursor by Cursor→ and Cursor← by keyboard instead.
-
internetexplorer
@DoctorG awesome tip, thanks! and sorry for littering. Please delete if you want!
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@internetexplorer said in One of the recent updates bugged(?) out Bookmarks:
awesome tip, thanks!
You are welcome
@internetexplorer said in One of the recent updates bugged(?) out Bookmarks:
sorry for littering. Please delete if you want!
No, it is ok to ask. We do not delete such threads.
threads are delete only when content violating Use of Terms and Code of Conduct.