Icon for deleted Downloads item doesn't change after deletion
RagondinGumbo
Using Vivaldi version 6.9.3447.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
With the most recent update, after a downoaded file has been deleted or moved, the Downloads list does not change the file folder icon so that the item can be deleted from the list.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Opened Downloads panel
Downloaded installer file from vivaldi.com
Deleted file manually in Windows 11 downloads folder
Downloads panel changed to - at end of list item
Can delete the entry with -
RagondinGumbo
After a restart today, I did another download, and after deleting the downloaded file the icon changed as it used to do. I'm sorry for the bother it caused. I've downloaded even another file, deleted it, and things appear to be working correctly. It appears my problem was a fluke.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
I'm sorry for the bother it caused.
No problem, i am here to help.
You are welcome!