Wrong naming of tab function
"Open in new tab stack" opens a link on a website in a tab of the tab stack in the background on the very right side of the tab stack, so the naming would be "Open in new background (of current) tab stack"
@glx
That's right. Except that a long phrase as a title won't fit in there. I'd rather have it the way it is now.
Sure, you could abbreviate "bkgnd"... but you'd have to translate into different languages, wouldn't you?
@far4 I don't care about the naming as long as it isn't misleading or wrong