How to re-order bar placements?
When I opened up Vivaldi this morning, my screen showed
- Tab Bar
- Address Bar
- Bookmark Bar
This is not what it used to be, though I'm having trouble now remembering the previous order. What I'm sure of is that my tab bar was not the topmost bar on the screen. Is there any way to reorder the bars at the top of the screen? The only bar placement adjustments I see in the settings menu are "top" and "bottom" - not the order in which they appear at the top.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Newbie22
Hi, this is the default and cant be changed with Vivaldi settings.
Do you use custom CSS to change the order?
CSS code breaks often if Vivaldi update to a new major version, 6.8 to 6.9 for example.
Check this in Settings > Appearance:
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks for the quick reply. This is weird, because I've never used CSS to change the order (in fact, I've never used CSS for anything, because I don't know what it is ). All I know is that it was suddenly different this morning.
My Appearance: Settings screen doesn't show that "Custom UI Modifications" button.
I just don't know how it happened, and it appears I just have to live with this new arrangement?
TIA
mib2berlin Soprano
@Newbie22
The problem is this order is since Vivaldi 1.0 and never changed, no idea what happen here.
This setting has to be enabled in vivaldi://experiments
If you don't have it you never use it but it is maybe time to check what you can do with it.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi?page=1
Cheers, mib