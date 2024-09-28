Unifying UI fonts
Hi,
could you suggest how to unify UI fonts in Vivaldi on Linux. Currently they look like that:
As you see they have different size and type. Main menu/unfolded bookmarks font comes from Linux system settings (Roboto Condensed). I cannot make it look smaller (system settings change only font type, not size) as well as other Vivaldi UI fonts to be Roboto too.
Any help will be appreciated.
barbudo2005
Use this code:
/* UI FONT */ #browser.win:lang(en), #browser.win + div:lang(en), #browser.win + div + div:lang(en), #browser.win button:lang(en), #browser.win input:lang(en), #browser.win select:lang(en), #browser.win textarea:lang(en) {font-family: Lato !important;}
Change font-family and language.
I guess you have to change
winfor
linux
luetage Supporters Soprano
@barbudo2005 One of the fonts is Vivaldi UI, the other is system UI. You are right that’s how you set the font on Vivaldi, but you have to set it to the system font for both to match. Or you change the system font to the one used in Vivaldi, which is Cantarell these days, depending on which font instruction triggers.