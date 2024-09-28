Workspace Bookmarks
I love the new worspace-feature because I use vivaldi at home and in the office.
What would really be nice, if I there was a workspace-feature for the bookmarks, in particular the bookmarkbar at the top.
Either connected to the tab-workspaces or changeable by hand.
So I could access my bookmarks at both places but could switch between them.
mib2berlin Soprano
@devsuite
Hi, we have a feature request for this already, you can vote with the like button in the first post.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85002/speeddial-and-bookmark-bar-dedicated-to-each-workspaces