Translate Vivaldi page
-
After I used Vivaldi for a while. I really like it. But there are 2 features that I think should be added and updated soon:
- DNS options section to help secure web surfing. This feature is available on Vivaldi Android browser
- The website translation function of vivaldi in both mobile and pc versions is still slow, wrong and very limited. There are also font errors when translating. This feature really needs to be revised and upgraded more. When I translate a page on 3 browsers chrome, edge and vivaldi, I find this feature very bad in vivladi.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ThangLD90 Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ThangLD90 said in Translate Vivaldi page:
But there are 2 features that I think should be added and updated soon:
- DNS options section to help secure web surfing. This feature is available on Vivaldi Android browser
See internal page: chrome://settings/security
I agree in missing Advanced settings in regular Vivaldi Menu → Settings page.
But such enhacement is planned and will come (no timeline).
- The website translation function of vivaldi in both mobile and pc versions is still slow, wrong and very limited. There are also font errors when translating. This feature really needs to be revised and upgraded more. When I translate a page on 3 browsers chrome, edge and vivaldi, I find this feature very bad in vivladi.
Question of cost. Google have their own server farms and software for translation. Microsoft have their own server farms and software for translation.
-
- I was going to reply to the first answer that it doesn't exist. and it's only available on vivaldi mobile browser. but you've fixed it so I'll ignore it. hope it's available on PC soon
- Does this answer prove that Vivaldi cannot fix this problem without its own translation machine and software? Or is there no plan to improve it in the future???! i think if that's really the case then vivaldi should support Firefox browser extension, that browser name is TWU Translate web. this extension will solve this problem of Vivaldi. at least for now
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ThangLD90 said in Translate Vivaldi page:
Does this answer prove that Vivaldi cannot fix this problem without its own translation machine and software?
The translation software is from Linvanex.
Vivaldi itself can not fix.
But feel free to report broken translation to Vivaldi bug tracker.
Please read Help us to reproduce the issue carefully, discuss in forum if issue is a bug and can be confirmed by others.
Then report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@DoctorG Translation software by Linvanex. So what is the future for Vivaldi to have its own translation software? Because Vivaldi is getting bigger. I have convinced my friends and relatives to try Vivaldi, and most of them like it, except for the interface which is a bit confusing at first. I hope in the near future and soon Vivaldi will soon add and update or somehow create a standard translation software.
-
@ThangLD90, thanks for your coment, but please use English in the international Forum
@DoctorG So what is the future for Vivaldi to have its own translation software? Because Vivaldi is slowly becoming great. I convinced my friends and relatives to try Vivaldi, and most of them liked it, except the interface was a bit confusing at first. I hope in the near and upcoming future Vivaldi will soon add and update or somehow create a standard translation software.
-
@Catweazle ok ok. I so sorry. I changed to English
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@ThangLD90
Hi, no problem, I bet @Catweazle used the Vivaldi translator to translate.
If Vivaldi would like to integrate the Google translator they must pay fees to Google, this will not happen.
Some users use it as extension, no idea how good this work.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin I think if vivaldi allows a firefox extension then everything will be solved. Its name is TWU Translate web page. I may remember the name wrong.
-
@mib2berlin, @ThangLD90, until the Vivaldi translator improved somewhat more, I use the Linguist extension, it's multiengine and OpenSource and the best you can find in the store (Chromium and Firefox)
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Catweazle
Aha, I got the same text in the Vivaldi translator.
@ThangLD90
Which language is this, Thailand?
-
@mib2berlin, Vietnam
-
barbudo2005
Said:
I think if vivaldi allows a firefox extension then everything will be solved.
It is not necessary to do that.
Use Linguist - web pages translator:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/linguist-web-pages-transl/gbefmodhlophhakmoecijeppjblibmie
The concept to understand is very simple:
If the power of a feature included in Vivaldi does not satisfy you 100%, use an extension that does.
It is impossible for Vivaldi to make everything perfect in all areas, especially those aspects that are not in the core of a browser.
Have you ever wondered why extensions or plug-ins (as they are called in other software) were invented?
-
@barbudo2005 I have used another extension to support page translation. If vivaldi mobile version supports extensions like on PC version, it would be great.
-
@ThangLD90, on mobile, apart of Google translate (Android), there is this one https://github.com/you-apps/TranslateYou