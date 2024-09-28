Open full synced window
-
Hi,
since the update to synced tabs, I cannot open whole windows from another device anymore. Has this function moved somewhere else?
As I often want to open the windows I had on my notebook on the move at my desktop when I come home.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@binmaa10
Hi, I don't use windows usually but I can confirm it is not possible with Vivaldi 6.9.
As workaround you can open a window and select all you want to open.
Selection is a bit tricky, hold and move the first tab, the use Shift or Ctrl to mark.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@binmaa10
I test this with Vivaldi 6.8 and there it is a Open item in the synced tabs panel for windows.
I call this a bug, please report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker, I can confirm it internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
VB-109958
Done. Thanks for the reply.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@binmaa10
Thank you for the report, confirmed.
Cheers, mib