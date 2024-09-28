Synchronize Hystory
A few days ago I downloaded the version from the Ubuntu App Center. This version does not synchronize my browsing history with the Android version on mobile phone.
mib2berlin Soprano
@dristic
Hi, it can take a while until sync is updated, open vivaldi://sync-internals and hit Trigger GetUpdates button on both devices.
I write this on desktop but this is the history on my mobile:
Thanks for answer. Problem is with Reading List too.
mib2berlin Soprano
@dristic
In in sync-internals the Reading Lists synced are shown in the list right side.