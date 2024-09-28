Unsolved Ignore cookie messages
Hello!
I am a user of Vivaldi
I want to know how to use the built-in feature for blocking cookie prompts on most websites
I have checked the help page but that didn't work
So can anyone tell me how to block cookie prompts
mib2berlin Soprano
@Ryannet
Hi, you can enable cookie block lists in the privacy settings.
You can open the Vivaldi help pages with F1, I find:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Ryannet Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
