tab closed popup timer 10 seconds?
my popup timer for closed tabs r 10 seconds which is too long and irritating.
do u also have 10 second timer?
if its only on my side, ill make a report.
@Voko6503
Hi, this is a known issue and fixed internally already.
Last Chromium use the Android time for popups if I understand this correctly.
I hope we get the fix in one of the next 6.9 updates, at least 6.10 will have it.
Cheers, mib
RadekPilich
@RadekPilich said in tab closed popup timer 10 seconds?:
"It's Android OS setting.
Accessibility > Interaction > Time to take action."
i dont have that time to take action feature?
im on android 11 samsung.
@Voko6503
I don't have Interaction but if I search for Accessibility I get Time to take action.
But there is no shorter time as 10 seconds, no idea what Default is.
@mib2berlin said in tab closed popup timer 10 seconds?:
i cant find it. and my phone is on swedish so i dont know the exact translation.
@Voko6503
Hm, I test this and it seems the shortest setting 10 cause the popup stays for 20 seconds instead of 10.
So I guess 10 seconds is the default.
I think you will get your wanted setting.
Cheers, mib