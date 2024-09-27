Replacements for lost Extensions
So we have lost some very important extensions...
It is nice that there is a link for a suitable replacement so I tried that.
Big problem:
Not one of the so called suitable replacements were even relevant to the extension I need to replace.
I suppose that is because goofle doesn't want us safe on the internet as uBlockOrigin Lite doesn't work, there are no suitable replacements for Decentraleyes or Trusteer Rapport (which is required for my banking & financial institutions) and probably many others I do not even know of.
Sad. at having to rely on the whims of goofle to use a browser.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@greybeard https://www.vivadi.com
theres your suitable replacement lol
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/
@greybeard, the Vivaldi blocker does a good work, if you want an extra extension, this one is nice and not flagged to be eliminated or maybe this one.
Anyway these extensions are still active at least until June 2025 and maybe updated to Mv3 until than, At least Trusteer Rapport from IBM for sure will do it, because is required by important US Banks and companies.
@greybeard said in Replacements for lost Extensions:
uBlockOrigin Lite doesn't work- Tried adguard mv3 (or the native blocker)?
Decentraleyes- I fear this won't be easy.
Trusteer Rapport- It works on chrome? If not, IBM have to fix that.
probably many others- Most security/privacy/blocker/cleaner addons, for sure.
Said:
uBlockOrigin Lite doesn't work.
Why do you say it doesn't work?
-
@barbudo2005 i actually quoted Grey. Btw, ubO lite works albeit I didn't test it too much
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@greybeard said in Replacements for lost Extensions:
uBlockOrigin Lite doesn't work
Works for me, i uses it since weeks.
What fails on your side?
Sorry, I misread.
barbudo2005
A clarification about Adguard:
AdGuard AdBlocker is already MV3. It is the same application as Adguard AdBlocker (MV3 Beta). I guess the latter will be removed from the Chrome store later.
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/adguard-adblocker/bgnkhhnnamicmpeenaelnjfhikgbkllg
@DoctorG
Pages don’t load properly on any setting.
Half or sometimes a quarter of the page seems covered by some kind of overlay (or is it a pop-up?)
Tried it every way with no success.
@greybeard perhaps you have a broken list or a list which is not totally compatible with ubo lite. Or maybe mixing ubo+native blocker mess the things. Not easy to say not knowing an URL where it fails to you.
The best would be to check in a new profile with only ubo lite installed (and the native blocker off) or directly with another addon.
@Hadden89 said in Replacements for lost Extensions:
Trusteer Rapport- It works on chrome? If not, [IBM have to fix that(https://www.ibm.com/docs/en/trusteer-rapport/2209?topic=troubleshooting-sending-user-problem-report).
I have been in contact with them. They’ve told me they will only support chrome, edge and FF and only on windows…
Changing the User Agent hasn’t helped either as chrome or edge.
@Catweazle
Many Thanks
@Catweazle
Many Thanks
@greybeard I fear trusteer changed the things to ensure it works only on their approved browsers. (sadly some companies are known for that). You may report it, of course, but chances for fixes are low.

Said:
perhaps you have a broken list or a list which is not totally compatible with ubo lite.
The lists are fixed and there is no possibility to add custom lists.
Said:
maybe mixing ubo+native blocker mess the things.
Do you have both enabled?
I tested it for several weeks and never had any problems. Gorhill quality.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@greybeard said in Replacements for lost Extensions:
Half or sometimes a quarter of the page seems covered by some kind of overlay (or is it a pop-up?)
Then you have activated list to block Cookie Warnings.
Filtering these can cause such effects.
greybeard Ambassador
@barbudo2005
I have the same lists as in your screenshot but I do not enable both Hosts file lists, just the bottom one.
uBo is disabled but not removed.
@Catweazle

@mikeyb2001
Thanks. I am familiar with the settings.