I would have completed your upgrade survey if...
paul1149 Supporters
I could actually read what it said.
On my desktop now, that actually can be read, though not by much. But on my phone it is indecipherable.
mib2berlin Soprano
@paul1149
Hi, it would be interesting which page is this, and as usual:
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
paul1149 Supporters
@mib2berlin the page is https://form.typeform.com/to/C27Ipu8L
Vivaldi is version 6.9.3451.67
Android is 10.
Phone is moto G7 power.
mib2berlin Soprano
@paul1149
Thanks, this it with dark mode but looks the same with light mode.
If I set Dark Mode for Web Pages it looks like your image.
Btw. it looks the same in Opera so I guess this page doesn't work with dark page setting.