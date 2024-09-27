Solved Friday poll: Speed Dial on mobile
...and so it is Friday again! Hope you've all had a nice week.
For this week's poll we want to hear about users of Vivaldi on mobile: have you customized your Speed Dial? In case you didn't know, you can change the background, choose your preferred layout (small, medium, large or list view) and create folders to better organize your favorite bookmarks.
Poll available on vivaldi.net!
The results for this week's poll are in!
Glad to see 63% have customized their Speed Dial page to their liking: we want you to browse your way!
The rest of the votes are divided between 27% who don't use this feature, and 10% who didn't know it was possible to customize it (but might do it now?! )
Thanks for your participation!
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
I have customized my speed-dial with only 4 important folders, the first one for Vivaldi (Forum etc.) and changed the background color. I love to have it nice and clear and simple, with not much stuff in it—distraction free. Maybe more folders to come, but carefully selected.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
most of my customization was done on My Desktop Vivaldi and my speed dials are the same
Speed Dial on mobile is the best feature.
I use list view and I have several Speed Dials, no folders.
When more options for Speed Dial on desktop? I want list view there too
mib2berlin Soprano
I use mini speed dials with folders, all from desktop, changed background and some groups.
@Stardust
Hi, list view is horror to me, to much scrolling.
Cheers, mib
Aaron Translator
No. Just sync . Then large layout.
No, I don't use speed dial, I don't use much Vivaldi Mobile and in Desktop because I'm faster with Bookmarks
@marialeal Yes I have customized speed dial. For example in addition to sponsored links (which I visit once in a while), I have :
added new links (e.g. vivaldi://sync-internals)
dragged folders from bookmarks into Speed dial so that I have subfolders in Speed dial (by this I dont mean have multiple speed dials but mean have a single speed dial with subfolders inside it)
I was exploring possibility of using :
-
Speed dial as a bookmark manager since I could have several tabls each in a different subfolder of the single Speed dial
-
This would effectively emulate chrome://bookmarks/ . See explanation in https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/776493
But this is not possible because as soon as one navigates to Speed dial subfolder and opens link and presses back button, one finds oneself at top of speed dial.
-
In order to emulate chrome://bookmarks/ we would need each speeddial to maintain its own internal state corresponding to the location / subfolder.
Thanks speed dials are incredibly useful.
mib2berlin Soprano
@mt8482 said in Friday poll: Speed Dial on mobile:
But this is not possible because as soon as one navigates to Speed dial subfolder and opens link and presses back button, one finds oneself at top of speed dial.
Hi, this is a bug reported and confirmed, I hope the Vivaldi team get this fixed at some point.
I use Groups at moment for my most important folders.
