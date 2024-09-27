Vivaldi not showing content of Info-box
If on the page
https://www.caldigit.com/ts4-support/
I press the 'Contact us' button, the info-box that opens, only shows the background color but no text at all. The box displays perfectly in Firefox.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@peerwal Works here.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Thanks for your support. For some funny reason it was the ad blocker. Case closed!