Pinch zooming should work regardless of Ctrl+Scroll setting
This is a continuation of this post: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/48209/pinch-zooming-feature-to-be-enabled-via-touchpad
The solution to enable pinch zooming with a trackpad was to disable Ctrl+Scroll to zoom, even when that setting refers to something completely different.
It was marked as solved, even when the feature is not really implemented properly. The pinch-to-zoom feature should work the same regardless of the Ctrl+Scroll setting.