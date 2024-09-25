Minor update (4) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.9
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
This update includes security fixes from Chromium upstream, and resolves some other annoyances.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Ruarí That's a dradful typo
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@Pathduck No idea what you mean.
P.S. I changed it in under a minute. If you had reloaded you would never have seen it.
Are autohiding sidebar tabs ever going to happen? Or have I just missed where to enable them?
@iseptimus
Hi, it is there since a long time but it work only with floating panels enabled.
You have to click in a page to hide.
I guess we have a feature request or a user modification about open/hide on hover but this will not come from the Vivaldi team.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin thanks. I used a custom css ️
/weird emoji...
Guys can you stop resetting the browser settings every update?
For example, I have a bookmark-based address prompt set. Every update I either have this setting reset to defaults or it ignores my setting.
Is it possible to update in such a way that this is not touched?
@rogacz
Hi, do you mean the setting Specific Pages in Settings > General?
We had 4 security updates for Vivaldi 6.9 and it reset the setting ever time?
To my knowledge you are the first user report this.
I can install 6.8 or one of the 6.9 versions to test this but I need to know from which version do you update and your OS.
Cheers, mib
Hi yes, address bar/search option, when i put for example: "tvn" (polish media portal) i am get tvn.pl, and below that tvn24.pl always after update. When i just save again my options browser put correct - tvn24.pl at first
Second thing, always after update i need to log again in to some pages.
@mib2berlin Hi
Cookies i understand
Tvn was just an example, i think that same issue will be with cnn, bbc or other webpage
Just every update clear something and reset configuration to vanilia.
New update, that same results.
Is it possible to not change options by every update?
ariberkowitz
This update completely broke Vivaldi on both desktops I use it on. I cannot launch the browser on desktop without it hanging indefinitely, forcing it to be closed with the task manager.
@ariberkowitz
After the recent update, I am experiencing that the browser will not close. Clicking the button to <force close> does not work. I cannot see it in Task Manager to shut the process down.
I'm nervous about simply reinstalling - have many workspaces and do not want to lose those.
Thanks for any suggestions here!
-
@ariberkowitz
Hi, one user report the setting of lazy loading was reset/changed to Disabled.
Depends on how many tabs you use it can take 10 minutes to open Vivaldi, he use 1200.
@mwrivers
Hi, really strange, I guess this has never
been reported here before.
A reinstall does not touch your user data but it doesn't help in most cases either but you can try.
Make a backup of you profile or better the whole Vivaldi folder in \App Data\Local
Then reinstall.