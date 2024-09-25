Login to the user account on the sites
SalaRSoltaN
Hello, I have a problem with this browser.
When I enter a website where I have already had an account, it does not load automatically and I have to log in again with my Gmail account.
This problem is repeated every time I turn off the device and turn it on again and enter the browser.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@SalaRSoltaN Do you have activated Setting → General → Start Up → Last Session?
Settings → Privacy → Website Permissions → Global → Cookies → Block/Session-only?
Any extension installed in Vivaldi for privacy (deletion of cookies after a while)?
Any Security Solution which clears cookies database of browser?
Any app like CCleaner, PCManager etc. active in Windows?
Any system cleaning done in Windows?
