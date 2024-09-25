Social Web Foundation launches, supported by Vivaldi
Team_Vivaldi Vivaldi Team
We’re proud to support the launch of the Social Web Foundation. We love the Fediverse!
Click here to see the full blog post
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
This is great! What a great initiative.
I like Bluesky's moderation tools. Mastodon's moderation is similar to Meta.
timothychambers
@Team_Vivaldi This is great news and super glad to see it.
Would ActivityPub be the mainstream if Fedverse was?