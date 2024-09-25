Cannot play some videos under desktop mode.
Reproduce:
- Download this video https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UaHvVkc9I3OGB6iTYdAG8cJ6YLgE4Pba/view?usp=sharing and upload it to your own Google drive.
I don't know why this step is necessary for this BUG.
- Create a public Google drive share link to everyone for that video with Vivaldi Android.
- Copy that share link. Confirm keeping Google drive signing in.
- Enable always desktop.
- Open that share link, and try to play that video. You will find this video cannot be played.
- The strange thing is: if u use a private tab or sign out from Google drive. This video will become being able to play.
- I guess this BUG is similar to another BUG which I have not reported: when use Vivaldi Android (always desktop on) to join a Microsoft Teams meeting, the center screen will always be black (u cannot see others' sharing screen).
mib2berlin Soprano
@kukuro
Hi, I cant reproduce this with your or own videos on:
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
6.9.3451.67 Stable
@mib2berlin
I uploaded a video to show my case:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JZajn1eMZnfk9kcfT7BrxznNiRCoY7Hb/view?usp=sharing
I reproduced successfully with newly installed Vivaldi. You can see I cannot play video even I pressed play button.
I'm not sure what caused the difference. Maybe this BUG only occurs with Android 14 or foldable device?
Vivaldi 6.9.3451.67
Android 14
Galaxy fold 6
mib2berlin Soprano
@kukuro
Yeah, I need a new phone but to much issues with Android 14.
As usual we need at least a Android 14 tester, best on a fold device.
I have the same problem with Android 14. There are too many issues that I can't solve yet.
I reported this as VAB-10114. Hope develop team will test it with Android 14.
ahojo Vivaldi Team
Thanks for your report! We have confirmed it internally.