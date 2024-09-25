Hi there,

I have created a profile and I can open it, but it never shows up properly, so I cannot work with it. I can see it only when I try to move windows another screen on my Mac. Then, when I click on that window or try to move it to another screen, I can move it around, but it never shows up.

For context: my other profile works well. A difference may be that I installed OneTab on that elusive/present but intangible profile window and maybe that messed it up?

What can I do?