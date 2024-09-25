Cannot search same thing with different search engine
Reproduce:
Enable search engine suggestions:
Search something, for example, "test" with Duckduckgo icon.
Search same text ("test") with Bing icon.
Everything should be Ok until now.
Search same text ("test") with Duckduckgo icon AGAIN.
You will find Vivaldi did not search with Duckduckgo but searched with Bing again.
@kukuro
Hi, if I tab on the DDG icon in the situation in your image, DDG page opens with the search result of "test".
Please add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
@mib2berlin
Vivaldi 6.9.3451.67
Galaxy Fold 6
Android 14
Please confirm: before searching with another engine, the previous search must have been loaded completely. (You can try waiting 3 seconds or more between step 2&3&4)
I recorded a video to show my case:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UaHvVkc9I3OGB6iTYdAG8cJ6YLgE4Pba/view?usp=sharing
@kukuro
Ah, I can confirm it follow your directions.
Please report it to the Vivaldi bug tracker, I can confirm it internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Add your Vivldi username, please.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-).
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Reported VAB-10103.
@kukuro
Thank you for the report, confirmed.
Cheers, mib