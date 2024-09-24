paypal (cookie?) problem
paypal never asks me to remember this device (the browser).
even if i delete all the cookies and turn off adblocking..
whats the problem here? in every other browser im asked..
any ideas?
im on win11 (6.8.3381.53 (Stable channel) (64-bit))
mib2berlin Soprano
@schreck
Hi, if I log in with a clean profile Paypal as me to remember the device:
You can check in the Paypal Settings > Security which devices are "Your Devices".
I don't think it is saved as cookie in Vivaldi.
worked with a new profile,
its saved via cookie. i had to delete all cookies and all permissions also, then a cookie banner appeared again and it worked.
now when i want to add paypal to the cookie permissions/exeptions i get this.. ??
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@schreck Internal page chrome://settings/cookies for Third Party Cookies uses the syntax you want to add.