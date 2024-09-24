Vertical tabs panel auto-hide
TheFlyingCelt
We've been asking Vivaldi for this for almost 5 years now, but nobody is listening.
Please give us vertical tab bar auto-hide and show on mouse-hover like in Edge and Brave.
p.s. not interested in CSS coding stuff. I would just wish to see it built-in within the browser.
Devs, are you there?
Thanks
@TheFlyingCelt Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/70909/edge-type-vertical-tab-minimizing Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
