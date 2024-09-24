Synchronisation failed: client error?
For long time on my Android device I got this info when on sync tab, but I had literally no other issues, so I've just ignored it.
Unfortunately recently my passwords are no longer synced.
Since it says "client error" I know first step is to reinstall app. Are there any more tips that can make reinstall successful? Deleting some certain data or sth?
Is this issue happening to any of you?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Qbi-Wan
Hi, instead of reinstall Vivaldi I would try to restart the device.
This help sometimes with sync errors.
Do you have an up to date device synced, desktop maybe?
@mib2berlin I've recently accidently (by battery 0%) restarted device, so that probably won't help.
I sync between 2 devices. PC doesn't have passwords updated on Android, but info says it's synced correctly so technically it's up to date.
I'll add that probably notes and bookmarks travel freely between devices (I'll confirm it in next hour).
Wrong - notes do not sync
Bookmarks DO SYNC
Any ideas?