I just want CSS to make my active tab background the same as the Accent From Page value
Simply, my active tab (in this example, the tab labeled "PR"...I would love to figure out how to make the background color of the active tab to match the same color that is grabbed from my theme's "Accent From Page" value.
I currently have the following CSS which lets me ONLY background-color the ACTIVE tab:
/* =============================================================================== */ /* Color ONLY the TAB, not the toolbars as well! */ /* =============================================================================== */ /* Tab background color */ #browser .tab-position .tab.active { background-color: var(--colorHighlightBg); color: var(--colorAccentFg) }
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@allanmohr Hi, setting the "Accent from Page" option in a theme changes the
var(--colorAccentBg)to match.
You shouldn't really need to change anything as the default is to match the tab colour as well. Unless you set "Accent on Window" of course.