Unsolved Hibernate Background Tabs
when using Hibernate Background Tabs from the context menu, does this hibernate all tabs in the workspace that are in the background? or all tabs in all the workspaces except the active tab?
mib2berlin Soprano
@dalinar said in Hibernate Background Tabs:
all tabs in all the workspaces except the active tab?
Exactly, I use often hibernate inactive workspaces, it keep the actual workspace active.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin so the "Hibernate Background Tabs" from the context menu of the tab, is the same thing as the hibernate all inactive workspaces action?
mib2berlin Soprano
@dalinar
No, if you in workspace 1 and hibernate inactive workspaces all except 1 and the main window is hibernated.