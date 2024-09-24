I cannot send emails using Vivaldi address on Phone.
On phone, I cannot send emails using [email protected]. The client syncs, receives, but doesn't send emails. Email works fine on both web and built-in client in the Vivaldi browser.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Which phone OS?
Which app do you use on phone for mails?
Android 9 Go Edition
Which app do you use on phone for mails?
K9 Mail
I got access to Vivaldi email a few days back. I can set up email and login. It works, but it doesn't send emails. I tried both regular and app passwords. They sync is also not fully working, like, app doesn't sync email status if it is already read, moved to a folder, or deleted.
My account works with K9 Mail. I use passwords, not 2FA with my Vivaldi community account.
Can you Settings → Error anylze → enable error log in K9 Mail (sorry, my K9 is german and i only guess the wording) and tell which messages are shown, when it can not send?
OMG! Such logs are too large to see any useful content.
@abdujabbar But it works if you use Vivaldi Mail (internal client) or Vivaldi webmail?
I use passwords, not 2FA with my Vivaldi community account.
@DoctorG Yes, it works in both Vivaldi Mail (internal client) and Vivaldi webmail.
I first used 2FA, but now I have removed it.
I cannot send emails in either case. The Outlook client on phone also doesn't let me send emails.
I can only receive emails. The email address is new. I don't know if that is the reason.
I have removed K9 now. I am using webmail, but I really want to use the mobile client.
It is a new Vivaldi community mail address?
Could be that you got not access to use it since your reputation is not high enough at this time. ⇒ Reputation System for Vivaldi account
Yes, it is a new email which works in webmail and Vivaldi's internal email client.
I would appreciate if someone confirms that I cannot send emails using other mail clients because of reputation.
If my account is somehow flagged, I would like to know that too.
A 2FA user won't usually be a spammer.
If it works in webmail you have already the reputation to use Vivaldi account with other mail clients.
If fails to send with K9 from your Vvialdi account, you need to ask K9 Mail developers. Sad to say.
Is there any error message K9 shows you when sending fails?
Nothing except a tiny notification, "email not sent".
Same happens with Outlook and a few other mobile clients.
Blocked by WiFi or 3G/5G mobile?
Or some security app on your phone?
Strange.
paul1149 Supporters
Works here using Fairemail on Android
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@abdujabbar Please review the instructions here. If you still have issues sending e-mail, please send Vivaldi a message using the link at the bottom of that page.