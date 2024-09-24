DRM (failed to generate media keys)
I haven't been able to watch any streaming for about a month now. A DRM error has occurred. I currently have the latest version. I reinstalled 5-6 times. I cleaned the system registry. I improved Windows 11 according to Microsoft's recommendations. And nothing. It works without any problems on another computer.
@DoctorG
This tip doesn't work, I've done it before.
@WojtekD Works here, Vivaldi 6.9 Stable, clean profile, Windows 10.
But this video is not DRM protected I think.
https://tvn24.pl/go/programy,7/bez-polityki-odcinki,413879/odcinek-202,S00E202,1463550
Do you have a url to test that does not require an account?
Example tests:
https://bitmovin.com/demos/drm/
https://reference.dashif.org/dash.js/nightly/samples/drm/widevine.html
@Pathduck
This location works:
https://megogo.net/pl/tv/channels/21094456-tvp-2-online.html
@WojtekD That video is not protected by DRM/WideWine. Your problem is WideWine. Unfortunately, there's probably hundreds of different ways WideWine can fail and really hard to know why.
Does it work with the examples I gave above?
Does it work in another browser?
Does it work in a clean profile?
Does it work after clearing cache+cookies?