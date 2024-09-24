Most important tips Vivaldi 6.9?
Because I finally can use Vivaldi 6.9 (because of problems with Linux), I already got 9 tips.
So far, I found tab tiling and my own search engine fantastic.
What other tips do you suggest?
@1eduard Tips what i use most?
These:
- Webpanels
- Reading List
- Notes
- Workspaces
Or what "tip" do you need?
Ok, thanks! (nothing special!)
@1eduard Just have a look at Vivaldi Tips - A huge collection of Vivaldi browser tips, tricks and hacks - there are many useful tips.
And check Vivaldi Video Tutorials.
@DoctorG Thanks!
@DoctorG Do you use keyboard shortcuts often?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@1eduard Mostly key short cuts when my hand has some pain from mouse use.
Or when i am typing on keyboard and hitting shortcut is faster that grabbing mouse.
@DoctorG Where do I find Vivaldi calendar?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@1eduard You need to enable in Settings → Calendar first and add a calendar (Local, Google, Vivaldi, Caldav).
Thanks!
That I found out, but how is calendar running?
@1eduard said in Most important tips Vivaldi 6.9?:
calendar running
Add a calendar.
Open vivaldi://calendar/
What else do you want to get explained?
How do you open (double-click)?
@1eduard In Settings → Starpage is a setting to show speeddial navigation. There you can click Calendar.
In large calendar view you can select the used calendar with Calendar button which opens a dropdown.
@DoctorG Ok, thanks!