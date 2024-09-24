Solved Rename tab too easily triggered
bazzacollins
I like the idea of being able to rename tabs, but I find it too easily triggered. Too often I click to simply switch tabs to find it's trying to rename it. Even if I don't edit the name, the tab name stays fixed on whatever site I was browsing at the time, meaning the tab name becomes inaccurate.
There should be a way to either (a) turn tab renaming off, or (b) only activate it on a right-click, not a left-click.
Thanks.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
I'd recommend checking if your mouse isn't too eager to perform a double-click (it's a widespread issue - I had this happen to me even in the top-tier models after a long use).
Anyway, the next version of Vivaldi will let you change the double-click on tab behaviour to perform one of the following:
- Rename Tab
- Close Tab
- Ignore the double-click
You can test it already in the latest Snapshot.
bazzacollins
@pafflick Thanks for the reply. That's a perfect solution. Will wait for the full release, but looking forward to it.
