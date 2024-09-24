display the profile icon in the Toolbar
Hi,
It looks like some other users already have this feature but I can't see the icon of my current profile in the toolbar (see pictures attached)
Do I have to activate a specific setting ?
Best,
Matthieu
software versions :
macOS Version 14.6.1 (Build 23G93)
Vivaldi version 6.9.3447.46 (Stable channel) (arm64)
pictures
luetage Supporters Soprano
just to clarify my message : I can see the default greyed out profile icon in my toolbar but not the colorful one corresponding to my current profile.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@err0r500 You changed your profile avatar in chrome settings. But you also logged in. When logged in your Vivaldi account picture is being used. Since you haven’t set one the default grey one is being shown. You can change your account picture by logging in to https://vivaldi.net and visiting your account settings.
thanks a lot @luetage I wouldn't have found it alone !
Ok, so now my profile icons are overridden with my vivaldi.net user icon instead of the default one (it's nicer, though)
I guess I'll have to live with it, not the most convenient solution to quickly identify the profile I'm currently using.
Anyways, thanks for your help !
OakdaleFTL
When you create a Vivaldi account (email, forums, etc.) you can create a custom avatar. Likewise, when you create a new browser profile, you can create a custom avatar...
If you use sync, on a profile, your Vivaldi avatar will appear... Otherwise, your selected avatar will show.
@OakdaleFTL looks like it actually works when I create a new profile !
Maybe something weird happened to the profiles I created before creating an account on vivaldi.net ?
I'll investigate when I have time.
thanks a lot !