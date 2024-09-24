Content of closed private tab shows in app switch
-
I have opened a forum page in a private session on iOS (17.7), swiched off (standby-mode) the tablet for about an hour an worked on afterwards in this tab and in other apps. From this day on I get always the view of the private tab shown in the app-switcher.
To get ride of this behaviour I've tried
- cleaning browsers data (visited sites, cache and cookies) in standard mode and private mode (with no content in tabs)
- restarted browser multiple times with no private tabs or with one defined private tab
- restarted iOS
- updated iOS to 18
All steps did not chance this behaviour. What can I do to get rid of this wrong image in the app-switcher?
Best Regards
Max