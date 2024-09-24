Vivaldi cannot play MP4 online after upgrading from 6.6 to 6.9
Unable to play online videos on Ubuntu system. FFmpeg works normally.
After testing, Windows system works normally.
Please refer to the screenshot.
mib2berlin Soprano
@m2001
Hi, please add your Vivaldi, OS version and a link to such a page.
Cheers, mib
Aaron Translator
@m2001 Give me the URL text
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@m2001 Does this play for you?
⇒ HTML5 Proprietary Media on Linux
And check Widevine CDM (for EME/DRM support)
Does first video at Bitmovin DRM test page play?
Do you use VPN or a proxy?
Aaron Translator
Thanks!
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.46 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Operating System: Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS
Kernel: Linux 6.8.0-40-generic
Architecture: x86-64
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
Run this and what does it say
/opt/vivaldi/update-ffmpeg --user
If it states "Proprietary media codecs (115541) has been installed" or "Proprietary media codecs (115541) was already present", restart Vivaldi and try
https://help.vivaldi.com/zh-hans/desktop-zh-hans/media-zh-hans/html5-proprietary-media-on-linux/
Also have a look in
vivaldi:componentsand make sure "Widevine Content Decryption Module" is up to date.
mib2berlin Soprano
@m2001
Thanks for the link, video plays fine here.
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed, Vivaldi 6.9.3447.46
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@m2001 Works for me in Ubuntu 22 GNOME and Mint 21 Cinnamon.
@Ruarí said in Vivaldi cannot play MP4 online after upgrading from 6.6 to 6.9:
If it states "Proprietary media codecs (115541) has been installed" or "Proprietary media codecs (115541) was already present", restart Vivaldi and try
Thank you very much, it's done