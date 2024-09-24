Start Page in Windows Speed Dial instant deletion needs a prompt to ok.
I love Vivaldi and it's amazing ability to deliver what Opera, Chrome and Firefox say they can do which is sync across platforms. Only Vivaldi does it well, easily and it actually works! But, the Home page when you have Speed Dial Bookmarks, on a PC if you accidently click the top right hand corner, (over the - sign), the bookmark is gone without any verification. It needs a "Are you sure" prompt. Its happened a few times and I wasn't impressed!
Can a prompt come up before sudden death?
I can supply video but this forum wouldn't allow attaching.
mib2berlin Soprano
@SJK2024
Hi, we ave a feature request about but it got only 2 user votes since 2021.
I can remember deleting a speed dial by accident but this happen once a Year or something for me.
Dragging it back from the trash bin is easy.
You can disable the delete button in the Startpage settings.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/58109/before-deleting-a-bookmark-on-the-speed-dial-by-clicking-on-the-minus-sign-have-a-warning-asking-to-confirm-the-action
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@SJK2024 I hide the - button /Deleet button) on SpeedDial thumbs in Vivalsi Speeddial settings.
That protects me against accidentally wrong clicks.