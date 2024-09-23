In last update audio YouTube background don't work!
Please resolve it!
I like this mobile browser, and I ever love YouTube background but in the last update, don't work...
@Michele1975
Hi, this is a bug but fixed already in an internal version.
I hope we get this backported to Vivaldi 6.9 at some point.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin otherwise is possible download an old version apk?
Thanks
@Michele1975
Yes but we had 3 security updates for 6.9 and some with high risk fixes, just be careful where you go with an older version.
strumerect
@Michele1975
Thanks for the advice. I have updated to the latest version!
@mib2berlin
OT: is possible customize the bookmarks list? I mean... if I want move a link in first o second place, without delete and save again
Thanks for all
@Michele1975
Hi and yes, change listing to Manual then select the bookmark, now you can move it where you want.
@all the audio settings bug is fixed.
Cheers, mib
Michele1975
@mib2berlin Grazie mille per risposte! Ora ho provato il background di YouTube ma non funziona .. Aspetterò
@mib2berlin hello, in the last update (2709/2024)YouTube background don't work again... ️
@Michele1975
Hi, these updates are only security updates, the last one fix a crash bug but nothing else.
You can always check what is included in an updade here.
I added a comment in the bug report asking for backport it to 6.9 but the Vivaldi team decide what is backported, sorry.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Ottimo, tutto funziona come prima, background ok!
Grazie per tutto
Buona giornata
@Michele1975
Hi, I don't speak Italian but this I understand.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Great, everything works as before, background ok!
Thanks for everything
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Michele1975 Background audio (VAB-9875) is fixed in the latest Stable build (6.9.3451.107).