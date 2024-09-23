Some ideas implemented (one single bar with address, two rows bookmarks, two rows addons, cusomtized button, animated tab panel)
-
https://i.imgur.com/79f2KSP.gif
I installed Vivaldi on Friday and have been experimenting with it. I unified my bookmarks, extensions, and address bar into a single toolbar and grouped in two rows.
I moved the tabs in a side panel with an animated background. This browser is truly amazing, a dream come true.
-
barbudo2005
Said:
...have been experimenting with it.
Child with new toy. Ecstatic.
-
MasterLeo29 Ambassador
@gMendeZm Welcome 'home'. Looks dope!
You might want to have a look in the Modifications sub-section, to share how you did it (and see other people's ideas)